Another Outdoor Industry Show Is Moving to Denver

The Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Twitter: @CCCbluebear

Outdoor Retailer announced in July that it will move its twice-annual trade show to Denver. And today, the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance stated its buying show is moving there as well.

According to the specialty outdoor retail-supporting organization, its Grassroots Connect fall shows will take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, starting in November. The first expo will take place Nov. 4-7.

“Bringing Connect to Denver is a strong step forward,” Rich Hill, president of Grassroots Outdoor Alliance, said in a statement. “It simplifies the industry calendar, provides financial efficiencies for Grassroots members and vendors, and delivers unquestionable value for those looking to do both buying and market discovery in a single location.”

Grassroots Connect events, as well as member and vendor partner lodging, will be based at the Grand Hyatt, the organization confirmed.

Grassroots Connect will end the day before the Outdoor Retailer showcase, which kicks off Nov. 8.

“Our industry is always more powerful when we come together,” Amy Roberts, president of the Outdoor Industry Association, said in a statement. “Bringing Grassroots Connect and Outdoor Retailer another step closer is a welcome opportunity for the industry to refocus, recommit and re-acquaint ourselves with the shared values that continue to support our industry health.”

Grassroots Connect, the alliance stated, will continue its focus on the needs of independent specialty retailers. Those needs include helping improve the buying process, offering specialty retail education, building an independent retailer community and facilitating strategic partnerships.

Want more?

Outdoor Retailer, Dallas Market Center Executives Share 2018 Plans

Former U.S. Interior Secretary and Others Slam Trump’s National Monument Review at Outdoor Retailer

Outdoor Retailer Announces Its New Venue