Boxer Gennady Golovkin Viciously Trolls Canelo Alvarez in New Jordan Brand Ad

The highly-anticipated rematch between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez may have been called off, but the fight outside of the boxing ring is ongoing.

Jordan Brand, a sponsor of Golovkin, released an ad late Tuesday featuring the boxer and his trainer, Abel Sanchez, taking shots at Alvarez. The subject of the video was the Under Armour-backed Alvarez’s two failed tests for performance enhancing drugs, which he publicly claimed was the result of eating contaminated meat in his home country of Mexico.

In the clip, titled “Secret Ingredient,” Sanchez is seen eating a steak. He lifts his head to proclaim, “Superhuman power requires a special ingredient.” What follows is GGG getting busy in the ring, throwing furious punches in Jordan Brand apparel. Sanchez then wraps the film by giving away the ingredient: hard work.

Canelo Alvarez (L) and Gennady Golovkin will fight on Sept. 16. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Golovkin joined Jordan Brand as an athlete ambassador in April 2016. When the partnership was announced, he was not the lone boxer on the label’s roster — it was already the home to now retired champion Andre Ward.

In September, Golovkin and Alvarez went the distance, resulting in a controversial draw. (Boxing insiders overwhelmingly scored the fight with GGG coming out on top.) While the rematch won’t happen on May 5, Golovkin has publicly stated that he will still fight on the date. His new opponent was named today, Vanes Martirosyan, who boasts a record of 36-3-1.

