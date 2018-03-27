This College Brags About Its School’s Air Jordans on Twitter

The men’s or women’s Georgetown Hoyas basketball teams may not have made March Madness, but that hasn’t stopped the school’s athletics Twitter account from showing off its player’s edition Jordan Brand kicks.

As the world turns its attention to the Final Four round, the Hoyas made sure fans didn’t lose sight of its special relationship with the label by delivering a well-timed Twitter thread. The account started things off March 25 by writing: “We have the best kicks. A thread,” with an image of the Jordan 11 Low in the school’s blue and gray, before continuing the thread with 13 more school-inspired sneakers.

We have the best kicks. A thread: pic.twitter.com/AiPYUEfHZl — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) March 26, 2018

The list of sneakers shown included coveted performance and lifestyle sneakers such as the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 31, the Air Jordan 32 and the Why Not Zer0.1. The shoes in the thread were all clad in blue and gray, with some even offering with Hoyas logos going full-tilt across the uppers.

The thread comes on the heels of another Jordan Brand school, Michigan, qualifying for the men’s Final Four round, which has generated plenty of discussion about its maze and blue player’s edition Jordans.

Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers in the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Two other Final Four schools represent Nike, with Villanova also having plenty of special-edition Nike sneakers in its colors. Kansas has a variety of Adidas sneakers in the school’s blue and red.

Georgetown Hoyas guard Jagan Mosely in the Air Jordan 32 Low. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

