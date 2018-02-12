The 10 Funniest Twitter Reactions to Rajon Rondo’s Velcro Shoes

Former Boston Celtics players Kevin Garnett (L) and Rajon Rondo (C) sit courtside with former head coach Doc Rivers. AP

Awkward, clunky “dad” shoes may be all the rage these days, but the trend apparently has its limits. Former Boston Celtics star and current New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo found this out the hard way yesterday while attending ex-teammate Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony during the Celtics’ home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

Flanked courtside by former championship-winning teammate and head coach Kevin Garnett and Doc Rivers, respectively, Rondo paired a navy blazer and trousers with white Velcro sneakers. The orthopedic-leaning look was devoured by Twitter users, who cracked jokes about the shoes’ similarities to styles one might find in retailers such as Stride Rite or Wal-Mart.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James holds his leg in front of former Boston Celtics players Kevin Garnett (L) and Rajon Rondo (C). AP

In addition to the social media critique directed at Rondo, the Celtics didn’t fare much better against the Cavaliers. With a fresh roster, LeBron James and company looked sharp and held off the hometown favorites 121-99. James poured in 24 points in the win, while his new teammates George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood chipped in a combined 44 points. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving had 18 for the Celtics while wearing Nike Kyrie 4 sneakers inspired by Concepts’ “Yellow Lobster” SB Dunk collaboration.

See some of the funniest reactions to Rondo’s sneakers below.

Me looking at Rondo's shoes pic.twitter.com/jr8TrP2fdq — Alec (@AlecLagunaa) February 11, 2018

that’s what they get for letting Rondo wear hospital shoes to the game — Gunner /// (@RunnerGapone) February 11, 2018

Rajon Rondo wears the same shoes as my grandma. pic.twitter.com/pBjchg0mWv — Steve (@S_Bro_24) February 12, 2018

So many questions about this picture, mostly about Rondo. Why does he look like he just spent 6 days in the hospital? Why does he have some weird patch on his shoulder. And WHAT ARE THOSE SHOES? https://t.co/EOn8AjW9YH — Jourdan Case Keenum's Biggest Fan (@TheJourdanCase) February 11, 2018

when you have a basketball game at 3 and a bingo tournament at 4 https://t.co/a1Iz0qIZun — John Diaz (@ByJohnDiaz) February 11, 2018

Yo go get your Rondo Super Comfy 2.0's today!! Available at all K-Mart and Super K's! #WhatAreThose #NBA pic.twitter.com/JEU14YgysV — Ryan Fritzberg (@Ryan_TheMayor23) February 11, 2018

Looks like rondo finally got a signature shoe😂 https://t.co/hrL7rhMbpf — Keenan Quinama (@KQuinama) February 11, 2018

do Rondo’s shoes serve an orthopedic function — Trevor (@xtrackerx) February 11, 2018

Rondo really got toddler shoes on I'm crying pic.twitter.com/Kv0Iijbo2Q — Trizz Khalifa (@ScoobySteve15) February 11, 2018

Want more?

Supreme and Nike Team Up With the NBA for Limited-Edition Sneakers Coming Spring ’18

Nike Makes a Statement With New Black History Month Sneakers for LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Wore Lobster Shoes During Last Night’s Celtics-Nuggets Game