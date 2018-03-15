Fila x BNP Paribas Open Original Tennis 2.0 Fila

For the second straight year, Fila created limited-edition footwear styles for the BNP Paribas Open, employing both common and atypical materials on the uppers such as knit and something reminiscent of a tennis ball.

The Fila x BNP Paribas Open Original Tennis 2.0 Knit plays heavily in white with green accents, tying the design to the brand’s custom uniform collection for the tournament (which is going on now at California’s Indian Wells Tennis Garden).

Along with the knit upper on the heritage tennis sneaker, the Fila x BNP Paribas Open Drifter Slide highlights a tennis ball material, with the optic yellow felt across the strap of the slip-on sandal. The mainly blue sandal also features the BNP Paribas logo across the strap.

Fila x BNP Paribas Open Drifter Fila

But if you’re looking to buy the sneakers, as well as the range of Fila apparel and accessories and footwear worn by the staff at the tournament, you’ll have to be in California — the looks are for sale exclusively at the brand’s on-site retail shop. Also available at Indian Wells is the opportunity for fans to personalize canvas totes and trucker hats.

During the tournament, Fila athletes such as Karolina Pliskova, Marin Cilic, John Isner and Sam Querrey were wearing apparel and footwear from the Sweetspot and Legends collections.

Fila x BNP Paribas Open collection Fila

Want more?

Nike Confirms its Using a Full-Length Zoom Air Unit in a Tennis Shoe for the First Time

Nike Creates Custom ‘Big Foe’ On-Court Sneaker for American Tennis Player Frances Tiafoe

Which Athletic Brand Will Snag No. 1 Tennis Star Simona Halep?