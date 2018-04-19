Fila Blows Minds With Massive Collection of Nearly 50 Collabs

Fila is bringing back the Mindblower from 1995, and the sportswear brand wants to make sure you know about it when it launches in its original form tomorrow at retailers everywhere.

The retro runner, featuring a chunky design and bold branding, is returning in perfect timing with current sneaker trends, so it will likely already be a hit.

And the label is building the Mindblower hype even more by dropping nearly 50 collaborations of the silhouette along with its updated iteration, the Mindbreaker 2.0.

Burn Rubber Detroit x Fila Mindblower CREDIT: Fila

With a total of 47 interpretations of the Mindblower and Mindbreaker 2.0 by collaborators around the globe, the massive project includes colorways from the likes of Akomplice, Burn Rubber, Hall of Fame, Kinfolk, Kasina, Pink Dolphin, Shelflife, Sneaker Lab, and Snkr Inc.

Snkr Inc x Fila Mindbreaker 2.0 CREDIT: Fila

Shelflife x Fila Mindblower CREDIT: Fila

Included in the rollout of the original Mindblower and collaborations is a group of three pop-up shops by Fila opening tomorrow in New York City, Seoul and Tokyo. The temporary store in NYC will be open until May 3 at 107 Grand St.

The in-line Mindblower colorways for men and women, as well as limited quantities of the collabs, will also be available beginning Friday on Fila.com.

Get acquainted with some of the Mindblower and Mindbreaker 2.0 collabs below, and see all 47 at the brand’s Mindblower microsite.

Han Cholo x Fila Mindbreaker 2.0 CREDIT: Fila

Marcus Troy x Fila Mindblower CREDIT: Fila