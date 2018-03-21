Fila Showcases Its Pokemon Collab Through Its Korean Social Media Accounts

Fila Korea created waves announcing a collaboration with Pokemon on its Court Deluxe sneaker. But without any hint of a release outside of the area, international fans may have a rough time getting their hands on a pair.

Following the announcement of the Fila BNP Paribas Open collection, the brand’s Korea-based Instagram account offered up a few images of the leather Court Deluxe with a Velcro strap, the Pokeball logo on the tongue and Pokemon images on the heel. The model mimics a classic tennis silhouette, coming in a low-top with three Velcro straps across the upper, all serving to push color and design to the tongue and heel tab.

Even without announcing a release date, Fila showed off designs inspired by Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur and Kigglypuff with light blue, green, yellow, orange and pink hues to coincide with each character. All sneakers feature a white upper.

A limited release of the special Court Deluxe sneakers is probable, so those interested in catching a pair may have quite an effort on their hands. And without official worldwide release information, expect the Korean sneaker market to snatch up the Pokemon-adorned Fila designs quickly.

The brand has gotten busy on the collaboration front lately. Along with the tennis-specific style for the March tourney at the Indian Wells Tennis Center in California, it announced a collaboration with Fendi in February and re-signed tennis legend Bjorn Borg as a brand ambassador in March. Pokemon, however, offers something far different for the brand.

