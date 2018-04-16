Fila Is Bringing Back Its 1995 Mindblower Logo Sneakers & It’s Completely On Trend

Fila is all about its heritage this spring. The company is tapping its archives for the re-launch of a popular ’90s shoe and the logo is front and center.

The Mindblower, which was originally released by the sports brand in 1995, is back officially on April 20. The update features a chunky runner silhouette with the logo seen oversized and warped alongside the sneaker. Available for both men and women, the shoes are coming at the perfect time as both logos and ’90s trends are in full force.

The Mindblower will retail starting at $80 and will be offered in four colorways, including black and white, blue and white, all-white leather and black.

The Fila Mindblower for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

In celebration of the re-launch, Fila’s Mindblower shoe will be complemented by its first Mindblower-inspired collection of both apparel and accessories. Like the sneakers, the oversized logo will appear on a range of product, including graphic tees, hoodies, jackets, shorts, pants, waistpacks, barrel holdalls and baseball caps.

Fila is looking to expand its heritage offering even further by also opening a pop-up store in New York on April 20 inspired by the Mindblower. This marks the first retail experience for the brand in New York in over a decade.

The Fila Mindblower for women. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The pop-up is inspired by the “Mind = Blown” theme and will utilize physical and visual optical illusions for consumers to experience the brand in an interactive way. It will be open to the public from April 20 to May 3 at 107 Grand Street. (Additional Mindblower pop-up locations will open at Atmos in Tokyo and Kasina in Seoul on the same day.) In addition, Fila is also launching limited-edition Mindblower and Mindbreaker 2.0 shoes (a modern version of the archival shoe), designed in collaboration with a number of artists, retailers, influencers and designers such as Pink Dolphin, Kinfolk, Burn Rubber, Akomplice and Lafayette, among others.