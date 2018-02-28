Dwyane Wade Delivers Breathtaking Moment On Court With a Florida Shooting Victim’s Name on his Shoes

Dwyane Wade AP Images

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade delivered yet another captivating moment the team’s fans will soon not forget last night, hitting a game-winning jump shot to take down the Philadelphia 76ers. But it was the message written on his shoes that stole the show.

Wade wore an all-black pair of his Way of Wade 6 sneakers, the latest performance basketball shoe under his namesake Li-Ning-distributed label. On the heel, the baller wrote “Joaquin Oliver,” the name of one of the students killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Multiple reports have stated Oliver was buried in Wade’s jersey.

Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade 6 with shooting victim Joaquin Oliver’s name on the heel. Rex Shutterstock

“You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family. If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope that the time where he was alive that you was able help to bring some form of joy to his life and something memorable, a story that his family and you guys can talk about,” Wade told reporters on Monday.

The three-time NBA champion scored 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting in the 102-101 win at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on Tuesday.

The Way of Wade 6 boasts a knit upper for stretch and breathability, which is paired with elastic fabric for a sock-like fit. It also features a carbon fiber strap for midfoot stability, and the brand’s Drive Foam unit in the forefoot and an additional cushion unit in the heel.

Several colorways of the sneaker are available now via wayofwade.com and range in price from $155 to $160.

Want more?

Here’s Why Every Sneaker Fanatic Should Attend Future NBA All-Star Weekends

These are NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo’s 3 Favorite Jordans of All-Time