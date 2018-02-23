This Nike-Backed College Completed an Unreal Record-Setting Basketball Comeback

Drexel University doesn’t have the most popular basketball program in the country, and isn’t talked about often in the greater college athletics landscape. But yesterday, the hoops team accomplished a feat that is sure to be discussed for a long time.

The Drexel Dragons topped the Delaware Blue Hens, its Colonial Athletic Association conference foe, by a score of 85-83. To seal the win, the Dragons rallied back into the game after being down by 34 points in the first half. (At one point in the first half, Drexel was down to Delaware 53-19.)

The comeback, according to reports, is the largest in Division I men’s college basketball history.

Drexel is a Nike-sponsored school, and its players laced up several of the brand’s top performance basketball looks during the win, including two signature styles for NBA star Kyrie Irving (the Kyrie 3 and Kyrie 4), the Kobe A.D. and the LeBron Soldier 11.

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11 “Prototype” Courtesy of Nike.

Drexel guard Tramaine Isabell, a junior, led the team in scoring against Delaware, posting 29 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including hitting 3-of-8 shots from three-point range. Senior guard Sammy Mojica contributed 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, and sophomore guard Kurk Lee dropped 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

The Dragons hold a 12-18 overall record on the season, including 6-11 in conference play. The Blue Hens are in last place in the CAA with a 12-18 record, including a 5-12 mark against CAA opponents.

Nike Kyrie 4 Nike

