Drake Has New OVO x Air Jordan Sneakers Coming Out Soon

It looks like Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) label isn’t wasting any time in 2018, picking up right where it left off last year with more footwear collaborations on the way including two long-ancitipated Air Jordan looks.

The rapper’s OVO x Air Jordan 8 looks in black and white are reportedly set to release soon for a retail price of $225 each. The leather-based looks feature solid color uppers with metallic gold and red accents throughout.

Although there’s no confirmed drop date for these collaborations yet, early reports point to a release as soon as next month.

Drake’s Air Jordan collaborations have been among the most coveted sneakers in recent years, with the partnership producing multiple takes on the retro Air Jordan 10 and Air Jordan 12 sneakers. The rapper signed his deal with Jordan Brand in 2013.

In 2017, OVO’s sneaker collaborations included an Air Jordan 12 with Jordan Brand, Desert Boots with Clarks and shearling-lined 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots with Timberland.

Check back soon for the latest release details on both OVO x Air Jordan 8 styles pictured here.

