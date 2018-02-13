Jordan Brand to Release Drake’s New OVO x Air Jordan 8 Sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend

OVO x Air Jordan 8 white heel detail. Nike

For the third time, Drake’s October’s Very Own label will connect with Jordan Brand for a sneaker collaboration on a fan-favorite Air Jordan retro model.

This time around, OVO applies its signature gold-tinged touch to the Air Jordan 8 with premium black and white colorways. And although the two looks share a number of similarities, they feature distinctly different material makeups that set them apart.

The black colorway combines a premium tumbled-leather upper with black suede and gold accents at the heel and sole. Rather than completely deviate from the Air Jordan 8’s legacy, the style retains a red Jumpman on the tongue’s chenille patch as a nod to the sneaker’s history. Inside, the shoe’s leather insole features a gold OVO owl logo, while the back of the tongue reads “welcome,” a reference to the label’s “welcome to OVO” mantra.

OVO x Air Jordan 8 black.

Meanwhile, the white colorway follows suit with matching gold and red details but forgoes the suede and instead combines three different kinds of leather with perforated, smooth and tumbled textures.

“The release cements a successful partnership and represents the desire for OVO to share more Jordan projects with the world,” said Reggie Saunders, senior director of entertainment and partnerships at Jordan Brand.

Previous collaborations between OVO and Jordan Brand have included the Air Jordan 10 and Air Jordan 12 models.

Both OVO x Air Jordan 8 styles pictured here arrive Friday at 11 a.m. ET from Nike SNKRs for $225.

