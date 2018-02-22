Drake May Jump From Jordan Brand to Adidas, Report Says

Drake unveils his OVO uniforms for the Toronto Raptors. AP Images

Kanye West claimed “Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman” in his 2015 single “Facts,” referring to his kicks being more beloved than Air Jordans by sneaker fans. And another rapper may be ready to diss Jordan Brand and switch teams to the Three Stripes.

According to a Nice Kicks report released today, rap megastar Drake is close to signing a deal with Adidas. The Canadian artist has been with Jordan Brand since 2013, announcing deal during a stop on tour in 2013. Since joining the Jumpman, Drake has put his OVO branding on several Air Jordan classics.

If Drake, born Aubrey Graham, signs with Adidas, he will be joining a loaded roster with music superstars that already includes West, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams.

Nick DePaula, who contributes to Nice Kicks and ESPN, wrote on Twitter following the release of the report, “Can confirm that Drake and his team are far along in negotiations with Adidas on a comprehensive endorsement deal. More to come.”

The timing of the deal is interesting, as Drake and Jordan Brand released two OVO Air Jordans just days ago during 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend. A pair of Air Jordan 8s looks bearing Drake’s OVO branding arrived Feb. 16.

Adidas also excited sneaker fans during NBA All-Star Weekend with its 747 Warehouse Street activation, a star-studded affair that featured appearances from West, Williams and Pusha T, as well as other rap stars including Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Kid Cudi.

