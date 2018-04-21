Joe Jonas & His Band DNCE Gave a Slick Twist to Some Classic K-Swiss Styles for Summer

DNCE is breaking into the shoe market with a capsule collection with heritage brand K-Swiss.

For the range, DNCE revamped four K-Swiss styles, adding their own individual twists to the classic kicks.

Front man Joe Jonas said that working with K-Swiss has been an enjoyable experience for the band — and a great opportunity to learn about the footwear industry.

Joe Jonas of DNCE. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“[K-Swiss] one of those iconic brands. You know the name and you’ve probably worn the shoes throughout your life. I was actually really excited. It was cool to be in a room with a team and have multiple meetings building these shoes,” he told WWD. “We did a few photo shoots and some collaboration. When we were releasing music, we just figured things out. To do your own shoe and something that you’re proud of and want people to wear, that’s makes it even better.”

Jonas’ own shoe is a minimalist remix of the Gen-K Icon Knit, complete with a playful message on the bottom soles: “Come Find Me.”

K-Swiss x DNCE Gen-K Icon Knit CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Guitarist JinJoo Lee put her take on the Classic VN. Her shoe features disco-ball inspired leather for K-Swiss’ signature five stripes.

K-Swiss x DNCE Classic VN CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Bassist Cole Whittle updated the ST329, adding brightly colored embroidery to the sneaker, while drummer Jack Lawless revamped the Irvine T with high contrast and extra durability.

K-Swiss x DNCE ST329 CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

DNCE’s new collection will be sold exclusively at Kswiss.com and in Journeys stores, starting May 1. Prices will range from $70 to $110.

K-Swiss x DNCE Irvine T CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

