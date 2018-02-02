Diplo Parodies Viral Yeezy Season 6 Campaign With Hilarious Must-See Photos

Diplo parodies Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 campaign. Twitter: @diplo

After Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 clothing took over social media this week with influencers such as Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods and Sarah Snyder mimicking paparazzi shots of Kim Kardashian donning items from the collection, music producer and DJ Diplo is getting in on the fun with his own take on the headline-grabbing campaign.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Diplo shared his parody of the paparazzi pictures, complete with West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” sneakers on foot.

Posing shirtless with a draping blonde wig, the photos have received nearly 60,000 retweets and more than 180,000 likes on the social media platform.

Items from Yeezy Season 6 are available now from West’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site and select retailers globally. The Yeezy Desert Rat 500 sneakers from the collection are expected to be introduced soon in new styles, while shoppers who preordered the “Super Moon Yellow” bundle style in December should start receiving the kicks in March.

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

#yeezyseason6 #sarahsnyder A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:33pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:52pm PST

Want more?

Kanye West and Adidas Will Reportedly Release ‘Peanut Butter’ Yeezy Sneakers This Year

Kanye West Wears Unreleased Yeezy Sneakers Days After Birth of New Daughter Chicago

You Can Buy Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat Shoes Now, but There’s a Catch