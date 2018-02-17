If Nike Gives NBA Star Devin Booker a Signature Sneaker, Here’s What He Wants

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. AP Images

When Devin Booker hits the court, he laces up in the best basketball sneakers Nike has to offer, including signature styles for other pro ballers.

But ahead of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns star shared with FN what he would want from a sneaker if the Swoosh put his name on one.

“I would say: No. 1, has to be a low top — that’s most important to me. I love playing in a low top,” Booker said during a visit to Foot Locker’s Los Angeles flagship store on Friday. “It has to be comfortable — that’s also important for me — and lightweight. It would be a mix between a Kobe [Bryant sneaker] and a Paul George type.”

NBA star Devin Booker in the Nike Kobe A.D. AP Images

During the first half of the NBA regular season, Booker has worn both signature sneakers and other inline looks from Nike, including the Kobe A.D. and the Hyperdunk 2016 Low. (Last season, Booker wore a player’s edition of the Hyperdunk 2016 Low while scoring a career-high 70 points against the Boston Celtics.)

Booker was not named to the NBA All-Star Game roster, but is in L.A. to compete in tonight’s three-point shooting contest. (The contest will live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.) While at Foot Locker, though, he did have a message to the players selected. When asked about who on either team he could beat one-on-one, he responded with, “I feel like all of them, honestly.”

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low. AP Images

