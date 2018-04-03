NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman’s Sneaker History Includes Stints With Nike, Reebok and Converse

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has found his name in headlines once again. While most often this has to do with his friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, this one relates to his latest criticism of LaVar Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo.

“He is not good at all, he’s awful,” Rodman told TMZ in a report released today.

Rather than wearing sneakers from his family’s Big Baller Brand on the court playing pro ball in Lithuania, LiAngelo rocks various styles from Nike, one of the brands Rodman laced up throughout his career.

Dennis Rodman wears the Nike Shake NDestrukt while sitting courtside with his Chicago Bulls teammates. CREDIT: Bill Chan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rodman, who was known as much for wearing heels as part of his lifestyle choice as his sneakers on the court, had a 14-year NBA career including runs with Nike as well as Converse and Reebok. He had several signature sneakers from multiple brands.

In his early days with the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs, the baller switched between Nike and Reebok, wearing styles such as the Nike Air Revolution, the Nike Air Darwin and the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II.

Related News Could the Nike LeBron 15 'Griffey’ Be the Next LeBron Watch Release? Adidas Is Releasing More Deerupt Colorways

When playing for the Chicago Bulls, Rodman locked into the signature scene. Nike create the Nike Air Worm Ndestrukt for him in 1996, his first official signature shoe for Nike. The Swoosh even rereleased the Shake Ndestrukt in 2017.

The Nike Air Shake Ndestrukt in white/red. CREDIT: Nike

Just over a year into his Chicago career, Rodman switched brands and helped bring the Converse All-Star back to the limelight, first with the Converse All-Star Springfield in 1997 and then with the Converse AS Rodman, a signature high-top with a logo inspired by a Rodman tattoo. Converse followed form with an All Star 91 and then an All Star D-Rod, all while he wore the iconic Chuck Taylor off the court.

A promotional poster for the Converse AS Rodman CREDIT: Converse

Dennis Rodman during his Los Angeles Lakers days in the Converse D-Rod High. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Dennis Rodman in the Converse All Star '91. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want More?

Nike Has 7 Air Force 1s Coming for the Female Sneaker Fanatic This Week

This College Brags About Its School’s Air Jordans on Twitter