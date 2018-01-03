Demi Lovato Designs Sneakers for Fabletics

Demi Lovato for Fabletics. Courtesy of brand

Demi Lovato’s latest Fabletics collaboration is out now — just in time for New Year’s resolutions to hit the gym. This time around, Lovato is expanding her design portfolio to include sneakers — meaning you can get a complete head-to-toe look from the new capsule collection.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has worked with the Kate Hudson-founded brand twice before, but her previous capsules did not include accessories. Her latest features seven footwear styles and two athletic bags.

“I’ve learned so much from working with the Fabletics design team the past year and really wanted to take it to the next level with this collection now that I’m more confident with the process. I think this collection reflects my personal style more than ever,” Lovato said in a statement.

Shoes are still a relatively new piece of Fabletics’ business. Founded in 2013, the subscription-based company started off selling goods via its website and has since expanded into a full-blown fitness brand with its own retail stores. It also now offers menswear, and footwear launched in September.

Lovato’s designs come in a trendy dusty rose color, as well as a cascade teal, a rose gold, a Mojave Desert-inspired print and an almond hue. Pieces can be purchased as fully styled outfits or as separates, allowing wearers to mix and match to create their own looks.

Sneakers from Demi Lovato’s collection with Fabletics. Courtesy of Fabletics

Body positivity and women’s empowerment are major goals for both Lovato and Fabletics. As such, the new collection includes sizes XXS-3X, making it wearable for women of many different sizes and body types. The collection is available to shop now at Fabletics stores across the U.S. and online at Fabletics.com.

