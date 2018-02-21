Former Dallas Mavs CEO Terdema Ussery Was In & Out of Under Armour In Just Two Months

Terdema Ussery Courtesy

Former Dallas Mavericks president and CEO Terdema Ussery is the latest public figure to face accusations of workplace misconduct as a widespread time of reckoning continues across multiple professional industries.

A Sports Illustrated report this week recounts multiple alleged incidences of sexually inappropriate behavior on the part of Ussery, who departed the sports team’s top ranks in 2015 and landed at Baltimore-based Under Armour only a few months later. (The article details multiple alleged incidences while Ussery was with the Mavericks and one alleged incident at Under Armour.)

In July 2015, the athletic brand announced it had hired Ussery as president of global sports categories — responsible for organizing management of all brand and business units globally — with an effective start date of Sept. 14, 2015.

“Terdema is a highly respected leader with an extraordinary reputation and track record of success,” Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank said at the time. “Under Armour is a global growth company, and with the addition of Terdema to our team, we have one of the best in the business helping to drive the brand forward.”

While the brand made a formal public announcement of Ussery’s hire, his quick November exit — just two months after his start date — was much quieter.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Under Armour said Ussery was “no longer with the company,” without any additional insight.

In response to the accusations against Ussery this week, Under Armour said “While we cannot disclose specific personnel matters, [we] takes these matters very seriously.”