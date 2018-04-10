Graffiti Artist Colors Under Armour Curry 1 For ‘Wet Paint’ Design

Stephen Curry’s customizable Under Armours have gone “Wet Paint” in the first of three treatments from graffiti artist Col Wallnuts.

As part of the Under Armour Icon platform, which allows consumers to individually customize seven different Under Armour footwear products, including the Curry 1 Mid and the original high-top Curry 1, the brand has launched its UA Icon Creator Collabs series, kicking it off with the New York-based artist’s colorful dripping version of the UA Icon Curry 1 Mid.

Col says working with Under Armour on the project offered a great team to work with as he designed three different versions of Curry sneakers. The first shown publically, “Wet Paint,” comes in yellow, pink and blues atop a white and black base. It can be purchased as part of the UA Icon site for $160.

The UA Icon platform allows consumers to choose between the two Curry 1 models, a Drive 4 in a low and mid, a Charged 24/7 and two cleated options—the Highlight and Clutchfit Force 3. From there, consumers upload an image or photo, allowing them the option of letting their personal creations adorn Under Armour sneakers.

Under Armour launched the Icon platform in summer 2017, creating the brand’s first custom footwear site. Icon debuted with three footwear options, including the Curry 1. From the start, Under Armour pushed the ability to upload images, customize patterns and play with colors, all while touting the availability of limited-edition prints.

As Under Armour expands the UA Icon Creator Collabs series expect to see more Curry-specific designs akin to “Wet Paint.”

