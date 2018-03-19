Here are 4 CrossFit Tips With CrossFit Reebok Stars Katrín Davíðsdóttir and Brent Fikowski

When Reebok began promoting its latest Nano sneaker, the CrossFit Nano 8, the brand visited media in New York City and put the model on two of the sport’s biggest stars: Katrín Davíðsdóttir and Brent Fikowski. And on the visit, the duo dished on a number of topics Footwear News threw at them, including tips for first-time CrossFitters.

Aside from applauding Reebok’s work creating the CrossFit Nano 8, Davíðsdóttir (a two-time CrossFit Games champion) and Fikowski (a second-place Games finisher in 2017) also discussed what not to wear in the gym, why wearing the proper footwear is important and why a healthy diet is important specifically for CrossFitters.

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 is available now and retails for $130. The sneakers can be picked up via reebok.com in both men’s and women’s sizing.

Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 Reebok

The new CrossFit-specific training sneaker boasts the brand’s latest technological innovation, Flexweave, a material the brand said delivers a “balance of durability, breathability and flexibility.” Aside from Flexweave, the shoe features a minimal heel-to-toe drop for stability, a wide toe box and a new collar construction for comfort.

The Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 made its debut in retail on Jan. 11 via store.crossfit.com, and received a broader release on reebok.com on Jan. 18. The 2018 CrossFit Games are scheduled for Aug. 1-5 and will take place in Madison, Wisc.

Want more?

NFL Star J.J. Watt Fulfills Promise to Send His Signature Reeboks to Troops in Afghanistan

Reebok’s New Brand Ambassador Is … ‘Wonder Woman’

Sofia Richie Will Blow Your Mind With Her High-Low Look Featuring $70 Reebok Sneakers