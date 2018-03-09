Cristiano Ronaldo Is the Main Attraction in His New Underwear Campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo in his CR7 Underwear spring '18 campaign. CR7 Underwear

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t just score goals and promote Nike footwear. The soccer star also sells underwear. And to promote his new CR7 collection, the athlete released a new ad campaign showcasing the looks — starring himself.

“Underwear is the foundation to any outfit, so it’s important to wear quality, premium styles that make you both look and feel good. My CR7 Underwear Luxury Lifestyle campaign showcases the collection in a more intimate way than ever before,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “Since underwear is so personal, I wanted to bring a more personal element to the campaign, which shows me relaxing at home. Downtime in itself is a luxury.”

The new campaign, according to the brand, provides “a glimpse into Ronaldo’s life behind closed doors.”

Another look at Cristiano Ronaldo in his CR7 Underwear campaign for spring ’18. CR7 Underwear

The spring ’18 CR7 Underwear collection, which is available now at cr7underwear.com and at select retailers worldwide, is executed in bright colors including aqua, pink and blue, and boasts Ronaldo’s signature logo.

CR7 Underwear launched in 2014, and the spring ’18 drop marks the ninth season of looks for the brand. It is produced and distributed by JBS Textile Group.

A look at soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in the spring ’18 CR7 Underwear campaign. CR7 Underwear

As for footwear, Ronaldo hits the pitch in the Nike Mercurial Superfly 360 cleats, which arrived via Nike.com on Feb. 14. The Swoosh also released a special-edition Air Force 1 for the soccer standout this year, the AF1 CR7 on Jan. 11 via Nike.com, SNKRS and at select Nike retailers. The predominantly white look is executed with gold accents.

Nike Air Force 1 CR7 Nike

Want more?

Cristiano Ronaldo Flies in Style With Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Shoes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Nikes Designed With Gold Patches Have a Special Message