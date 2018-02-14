Converse Made New Chuck Taylors for 8 NBA Teams Before All-Star Weekend

NBA x Converse Chuck 70 Franchise "Los Angeles Lakers" detail. Converse

Now that Nike once again has the rights to the NBA, it’s making the most of its partnership by releasing more Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers inspired by some of the league’s top squads just ahead of All-Star Weekend on Friday.

Available in six “Franchise” ($100) styles and four “Legends” ($125) looks, this latest collection uses the retro-inspired Chuck 70 as its base, tying back to the iconic sneaker’s roots on the basketball hardwood.

NBA x Converse Chuck 70 Franchise “New York Knicks.” Converse

The “Franchise” Chuck 70 range features washed-canvas uppers with screen-printed logos and colors teams including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, for those who prefer a more subtle approach, there’s the “Legends” Chuck 70 options, which highlight the history of teams including the Cavaliers, Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers with color-blocked canvas uppers equipped with zippers and discreet details.

All 10 styles pictured here are available now from Converse’s e-commerce site and select retailers.

NBA All-Star Weekend action tips off Friday with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented by Ruffles and the Mountain Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game. State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will feature the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest and the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest. The main event follows Sunday with the 67th NBA All-Star Game featuring Team LeBron [James] vs. Team Stephen [Curry].

NBA x Converse Chuck 70 Franchise “Los Angeles Lakers.” Converse

NBA x Converse Chuck 70 Franchise “Boston Celtics.” Converse

NBA x Converse Chuck 70 Franchise “Golden State Warriors.” Converse

NBA x Converse Chuck 70 Legends “Philadelphia 76ers.” Converse

NBA x Converse Chuck 70 Legends “Los Angeles Clippers.” Converse

