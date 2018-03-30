Converse’s Latest J.W. Anderson Collab Reimagines the Iconic Chuck 70

Throughout J.W. Anderson’s collaboration history with Converse, the menswear standout has taken three distinct tracks when working with the Chuck 70. His latest, the New_Classics collection, embraces the original vintage ballet slipper inspiration of the Chuck 70 in a modernized interpretation.

“The vintage ballerina that inspired the shoe was actually more of a sport slipper in mesh,” Anderson said in a statement. “I liked the functionality and lightness of that shoe, and we decided to adopt some details to reinterpret the icon.”

The uppers feature open cotton knit with leather detailing. To tie to ballet, a black and off-white print detail was applied to the rubber foxing tape of the vulcanized sole. The collection includes both a blue and green version of the low and Chuck 70 XX Hi.

The collection will be available on April 4 via Converse.com and J-W-Anderson.com, along with J.W. Anderson stores and select retailers. The Chuck 70 XX Hi “Turtle Green” will be available only through J.W. Anderson Workshops and on his site.

JW Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 collaboration CREDIT: Converse

JW Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 collaboration CREDIT: Converse

JW Anderson x Converse Chuck 70 collaboration CREDIT: Converse

Anderson brought the Chuck 70 to life in his Glittter_Gutter collection, his first Converse collaboration, which debuted in December 2017. The second iteration of the partnership released March 2, when Anderson unveiled the Simply_Complex collection, with the Chuck 70 and Thunderbolt silhouettes heavily clad in suede.

