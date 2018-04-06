Conor McGregor Charged With Assault, Says Reports [VIDEO]

Conor McGregor was arrested by New York City Police following a tirade at the UFC 223 media event on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., according to multiple reports.

Reports state McGregor was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief Thursday. McGregor was spotted today by multiple publications being walked out of the 78th Precinct building of the New York Police Department in handcuffs with his hands behind his back.

The Irish fighter and his team were caught on camera — and on the social media accounts of several UFC stars — throwing items at Barclays in the loading dock area of the venue, as well as at a bus containing several people scheduled to fight in the octagon Saturday. Video from the bus captured its windshield being broken by a thrown dolly.

Reports state fighters suffered injuries in the commotion, including Michael Chiesa, who was scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis. Later in the evening, reports surfaced of another fighter on the bus from the Reebok-backed organization, Ray Borg, suffering injuries from the attack. (Borg’s eye injury will keep him from fighting Brandon Moreno on Saturday.)

Since the incident, reports have come out that three fights from the UFC 223 card have been called off.

