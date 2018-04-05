Arrest Warrant Reportedly Issued for Conor McGregor After He Wreaks Havoc at UFC Press Event

Conor McGregor isn’t fighting at UFC 223 on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., but he’s making sure the event is still all about him.

According to multiple reports, the fighter — surrounded by his team — threw items in a loading dock at the event’s venue including a trash can and a guardrail, and surrounded a bus containing fighters as it was leaving. Fighters from the UFC, a Reebok-sponsored promotion, on the bus captured McGregor’s actions on social media, including video of its windshield being broken by a thrown object.

Reports also state that one fighter, Michael Chiesa — who is scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 223 — suffered a lacerated forehead in the commotion. (Chiesa can be heard talking about the cut in one of the videos from the bus.) Dana White, president of the UFC, confirmed after the incident that an employee of the organization suffered a broken knuckle, and that others suffered undisclosed injuries as well.

“This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company,” White said on video.

Now, the NYPD is looking for McGregor, reports state, as a warrant is out for the fighter’s arrest. (White also confirmed this in the video.)

White also confirmed that a fighter from McGregor’s team, Artem Lobov, who was scheduled to fight Alex Caceres at the Saturday event, has been removed from the fight card.

Dana White said warrant is out for Conor McGregor’s arrest. His plane can’t leave New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

I’m told Chiesa’s cut is on his face. Unclear how serious it is at this time. Most of the fighters have left the arena and are on their way back to the hotel, if not there already. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2018

