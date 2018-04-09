Champion Opens Its First U.S. Flagship Store in Los Angeles

Welcome to the West Coast, Champion.

The brand has officially opened its first retail store in the U.S., joining Los Angeles’ hip La Brea District, where it now neighbors other athletic and outdoor labels such as Stussy, Stampd and Aether.

The sports apparel company set up shop at 123 South La Brea Avenue, hosting a grand opening event that saw hundreds of customers on Saturday. The first 500 shoppers received a limited-edition canvas tote bag with exclusive art designed by local artist Stella Blu.

“The global sphere of influence in Los Angeles with regard to fashion, art, sports and entertainment culture make it the perfect place for Champion to bring its iconic heritage and product stories to life,” brand president Susan Hennike said in a statement. “The need to provide a seamless customer experience across all channels makes this exactly the right time and place for Champion to launch this exciting retail concept in the United States.”

At the L.A. outpost, customers will be able to shop some of the brand’s most iconic pieces, including its popular Reverse Weave collection, as well as assortments available exclusively in the flagship store that they can then have personalized thanks to onsite customization.

Boasting reclaimed basketball court hardwood flooring and gym lockers as part of its interior decor, the store will also feature collaborations with local influencers and serve as a destination for future product launches.

“We truly believe in our mantra that ‘it takes a little more to make a Champion,’ and we’ve transformed this concept into a reality with this store,” said David Robertson, director of Champion’s brand marketing division.

