Champion Just Released 6 New $400 Premium Sneakers You Can Buy Now

Champion x Casbia Awol Atlanta "Safety Orange" detail. Instagram: @casbia

After teaming up for a series of premium sneakers in July, Italian footwear brand Casbia and American heritage sportswear label Champion are back at it with six new collaborative styles for shoppers to choose from.

This drop includes three new versions of the on-trend Veloce ATL in black, white and “Safety Orange” colorways. Each Veloce ATL style features paneled Italian calf leather uppers that have been stonewashed for a weathered look. The shoes are cushioned with thick midsoles Casbia describes as “performance Phylon-rubber sole units,” while additional details include red, white and blue metal eyelet details and Champion branding on the heel tab, along with “Casbia x Champion” print near the toe.

Meanwhile, the Champion x Casbia Awol Atlanta — which is the same silhouette the brands used to introduce their collaboration last year — will be offered in a beige “Skin” suede, a “Safety Orange” leather and a black and white “Golden Era” variation. This high-top look is equipped with an asymmetrical zipper and a double lace-up setup. The two leather styles have been stonewashed, while the suede “Skin” style comes without the pre-distressed treatment.

Champion x Casbia Veloce ATL in white. Casbia

In addition to the six new styles with Champion, Casbia is adding three noncollaborative looks to its offerings, including the Awol AP in sand, the Man Rev in sand/orange, and the Veloce “Skin.” The Veloce and Awol AP feature builds comparable to their Champion-endorsed counterparts, while the Man Rev uses a two-tone woven upper for a different approach to the popular sock shoe trend.

With prices ranging from 340 to 360 euros (around $423 to $448), all of Casbia’s new sneakers are available now from select retailers and the brand’s e-commerce site.

Champion x Casbia Veloce ATL in “Safety Orange.” Casbia

Champion x Casbia Veloce ATL in black. Casbia

Champion x Casbia Awol Atlanta “Golden Era.” Casbia

Champion x Casbia Awol Atlanta “Safety Orange.” Casbia

Champion x Casbia Awol Atlanta “Skin.” Casbia

Casbia Veloce in “Skin.” Casbia

Casbia Man Rev in sand/orange. Casbia

Casbia Awol AP in sand. Casbia

