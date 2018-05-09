Chaco Is Protecting Rivers in the USA With Its Latest Sandal Collaboration

With its latest sandal collab — which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act — Chaco is focused on the protection of rivers and riverside lands throughout the country.

Available now in both men’s and women’s sizing via Chacos.com is a new iteration of its beloved Z/2 sandal, which was created with water adventure equipment brand Northwest River Supplies, Inc. The Chaco x NRS Z/2 Classic USA sandals come with a $130 price tag.

Another look at the Chaco x NRS Z/2 Classic USA sandal. CREDIT: Chaco

The Made in USA style is executed with a blue and yellow webbing design, which is inspired by NRS’ tie-down straps. The straps boast “NRS-18” printed in yellow on the blue straps, a nod to the anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

“We saw opportunity to celebrate the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act through a partnership with NRS,” Josh Weichhand, Chaco director of marketing, said in a statement. “Both Chaco and NRS were born on the river and continue to work and recreate there while promoting responsible use and access to these wild places.”

Related News Kendrick Lamar’s Next Nike Sneaker Releasing in Only 6 Cities of Upcoming Tour The New Air Jordan 11 ‘Cap and Gown’ Is Inspired by Graduation Ceremonies

The Chaco x NRS Z/2 Classic USA sandal, on foot. CREDIT: Chaco

With the collaboration’s release, Chaco will donate $10,000 to river protection organization American Rivers for its 5,000 Miles of Wild campaign, which aims to protect 5,000 new miles of rivers in the U.S.

“Our company is made up of passionate rafters, whitewater kayakers and anglers whose lives are intimately connected with water,” Mark Deming, director of marketing at NRS, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Chaco to promote stewardship of these precious wild places.”

Want more?

Why Chaco Fights for Bears Ears and Other National Monuments

How Outdoor Shoe Brands Are Fighting President Trump’s Environmental Policies

More Than ‘White Dudes Up In the Mountains’ — This Is How Outdoor Brands Plan to Promote Diversity