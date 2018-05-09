This Footwear Brand Surprises Teachers With 100 Pairs of Shoes for Teacher Appreciation Week

The National PTA’s Teacher Appreciation Week is running through May 11 and Ccilu USA has kicked things off with a special surprise for a group of Los Angeles-based teachers. The footwear brand partnered with Friends of Hancock Park School to gift 100 pairs of shoes to unsuspecting staff at Hancock Park Elementary School yesterday.

Though the administration was in on the honorary celebration, teachers had no idea what was in store for them when they assembled for the ceremony that day. Shannon Trygstad, president of the school’s booster organization, innocently read a tribute to the crowd ahead of the unveiling, but cleverly laced the teaser with sneaker references unbeknownst to the masses. What ensued after the curtain was drawn — revealing stacks upon stacks of shoe boxes — was pure joy and gratitude.

“One teacher said that in 34 years of teaching, she had never seen a gesture like this,” said Sportie LA co-owner Isack Fadlon, who played an integral role in honoring the teachers.

Related News Chaco Is Protecting Rivers in the USA With Its Latest Sandal Collaboration Kendrick Lamar’s Next Nike Sneaker Releasing in Only 6 Cities of Upcoming Tour

“We should seize every opportunity to #ThankATeacher for their dedication and impact on our children,” said Ccilu Footwear Founder/CEO Wilson Hsu.

Hsu continued, “Also, teachers spend their day on their feet in front of kids who are tuned in to fashion, so with Ccilus they can feel great and be stylish.”

Ccilu shoes were gifted to teachers at Hancock Park Elementary School in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ccilu

Ccilu Footwear, which is the parent to its Ccilu USA division, is currently working toward an even broader goal when it comes to charitable footwear causes. Through its #StepForwardGiveBack initiative, the company has committed to donating 100,000 pairs of shoes to children in need around the world. This week’s offering at Hancock Elementary was one point of action in reaching that objective.

Trygstad expressed that the school is “appreciative” of the “generous donation” and that a banner highlight Ccilu USA will be placed outside of the school.

“We wanted to do something special to show the teachers and staff at Hancock Park School that they are truly the soul of our kids’ education,” she said.

Want more?

Michelle Obama Hosts College Signing Day With Camila Cabello, Zendaya & Other Celebs

Students Surprise Teacher With Dream Jordan Sneakers for Sendoff Gift

This New Kid’s Shoe Collection Has the Cutest American Girl Dolls to Match