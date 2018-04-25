NBA Star Carmelo Anthony’s ‘Hoodie Melo’ Persona Inspires His First Signature Shoe

Carmelo Anthony’s infamous “Hoodie Melo” persona is now immortalized in sneaker form.

Jordan Brand is bringing back the NBA superstar’s first signature model from 2004, the Jordan Melo 1.5, but this isn’t just any retro. The classic shoe returns this summer in a special luxe edition inspired by Anthony’s “Hoodie Melo” alter-ego, first born when he was spotted wearing hooded sweatshirts during off-season scrimmages prior to signing with Oklahoma City before the 2017-18 NBA season.

Jordan Melo 1.5 "Hoodie Melo" CREDIT: Nike

Melo’s apparent intent to sweat out his troubles with the New York Knicks and go into on-court assassin mode ended up becoming the biggest basketball meme of late 2017, and now the “Hoodie Melo” phenomenon even has its own sneaker.

The Jordan Melo 1.5 “Hoodie Melo” features an all-black upper, fittingly constructed in a textile body with reverse-loop material around the heel and ankle to mimic the look of a hoodie. Pops of bright orange and blue reference his team colors in Oklahoma City. One final touch of hoodie inspiration: the lateral side’s tag at the collar reads “XLT” to reference Anthony’s shirt size.

Fans interested in their own pair of the special edition shoe can take note that limited numbers will release May 1 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers. Pairs will also be available in grade school sizing.