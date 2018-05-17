Cara Delevingne Helps Puma Introduce Cut-Out Sneaker Perfect for Summer

Puma gets the ladies readies for summer with the hot new Muse Cut-Out. Somewhere in between a sneaker and sandal, the unique model is introduced by the German sportswear brand with the help of Cara Delevingne.

The Puma ambassador and international model, actress, and activist shows off the airy new sneaker design here as part of the brand’s ongoing “Do You” campaign, aiming to inspire women with empowerment and confidence. The distinct and eye-catching design of the Muse Cut-Out is certainly a sneaker geared toward confident women sneaker heads, with its “unrestrained attitude”, as described by Puma.

The head-turning sneaker bears a seamless blend of athletic performance, fashion, and casual aesthetics, featuring a sneaker silhouette with cut-out areas at the midfoot that give it a sandal-like feel. A buckle on the upper helps provide a secure fit while also adding a more technical look. Meanwhile, a two-piece split outsole takes inspiration from dance footwear. The result is a decidedly feminine yet unapologetically bold new sneaker perfect for the hot weather ahead.

Suiting its bold design appropriately, the futuristic sneaker debuts in the vibrant neon yellow and black colorway modeled by Delevingne here, for a blazing look that ensures nobody will be able to miss them on the streets.

The Puma Muse Cut-Out arrives May 19 directly from the brand online and in stores, as well as at select retailers worldwide.