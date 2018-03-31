Bryce Harper Scores With Supreme x Louis Vuitton Custom Cleats for Opening Day

Bryce Harper bats against the Cincinnati Reds in the Nationals' first game of the season.

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper had to wait an extra day for the 2018 Major League Baseball season to kick off — due to inclement weather in Cincinnati, where his team was set to take on the Reds. But Harper didn’t let the delay affect him from making a splash with his footwear.

The outfielder — who is sponsored by Under Armour — made a statement in cleats customized by Soles By Sir. Done up in a red colorway with white Supreme x Louis Vuitton logos, the shoes looked as if they’d come straight out of the buzzy collaboration between the brands.

Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Nationals’ opening outing, helping to secure a 2-0 win in the first test of the season.

Live your best life. A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Mar 30, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share a shot from the dugout, alluding to his fancy footwear in his caption: “Live your best life.” Harper’s Instagram followers were impressed by the footwear. Among the comments were “Those Supreme cleats are dope,” “Your cleats were lit your [sic] such a legend for that” and “Cleats are on fire.”

But if Harper’s fans are hoping to get the look for themselves, they’re out of luck. Soles by Sir made just one pair of the stylish cleats, adding some paint atop a pair of Under Armour Harper 2s.

Soles by Sir also custom painted a pair of kicks for Under Armour Baseball to celebrate opening day, adorning neon green cleats with MLB team logos for the sportswear giant.

