Bruno Magli Is Sponsoring the Beach Polo World Cup in Miami

Beach Polo World Cup Courtesy of Bruno Magli

Italian luxury brand Bruno Magli will be among the sponsors for this year’s Beach Polo World Cup in Miami, which features a brand-new layout, filled with daily activities outside of the polo matches.

The event will include polo matches throughout the weekend (matches began this morning) with six teams competing for the cup. Top polo players including Nic Roldan, Ricardo Mansur, Nacho Gonzales and Juan Bollini are participating in the event.

In addition to the men’s cup, the weeekend’s festivities includes a women’s cup to be held Saturday, featuring two teams. A charity match on Sunday will support the Bass Museum, Beach Polo’s official charity partner.

The Beach Polo World Cup also includes a number of lifestyle events — part of an aim to become one of Miami’s signature lifestyle events. A Bal Harbour Village kick off was held to begin festivities, and other events include Polo Player Nights Out at ORA Miami and WALL Lounge at W South Beach.

Miami hosted its first Beach Polo World Cup in 2005, and the event is expected to draw between 10,000 and 15,000 spectators.

In addition to Bruno Magli, sponsors at the event include David Yurman, La Martina, Karma Automotive, Macallan, Chateau d’Esclan and W South Beach.

General admissions is free for both the men’s and women’s matches, and concessions are available for sale.

