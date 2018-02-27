Brooks Channels the Luck of the Irish With Its New St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Shoe

The heel of the Brooks Launch 5 "Shamrock." Brooks

Making St. Patrick’s Day-themed shoes for runners who celebrate the holiday is an annual tradition for Brooks, and the brand has a new bold look to lace up coming this week.

For 2018, the running label outfitted its acclaimed Launch 5 performance style with colors, imagery and phrases inspired by St. Patrick’s Day. The brand said it wants the limited-edition shoe to be people’s “individual good-luck charm.”

Brooks Launch 5 “Shamrock” Brooks

The Launch 5 “Shamrock” is executed with a clover print upper and gold detailing, which is featured on the midsole, lace aglets and rubber on the toe of the outsole, representing a pot of gold. And as a nod to the luck of the Irish, the words “Run Lucky” are written on the heels and insoles.

“When we set out to create the Brooks Launch 5 ‘Shamrock’ shoe, we wanted to create a shoe that could serve as a personal lucky charm for runners everywhere,” Brice Newton, senior manager of global footwear merchandising at Brooks, said in a statement. “This St. Patrick’s Day, we celebrate the luck of a good running shoe and the many miles a shoe can take a runner, be it from start to finish on a race course or dashing to the local pub after a weeknight jog.”

The outsole of the Brooks Launch 5 “Shamrock.” Brooks

But the shoe is not only aesthetically appealing, it’s also built for performance. The Launch 5 boasts an engineered one-piece mesh breathable upper, a BioMoGo DNA midsole and rebounding rubber outsole, and a Midfoot Transition Zone for quick heel-to-toe transition.

The Brooks Launch 5 “Shamrock” arrives March 1 via brooksrunning.com in men’s and women’s sizing and will retail for $100.

A look from above the Brooks Launch 5 “Shamrock.” Brooks

Another look at the Brooks Launch 5 “Shamrock.” Brooks

Want more?

Why Kyrie Irving Is the Most Important Basketball Star to Nike

Black History Month Spotlight: Brandblack Founder David Raysse Is Breaking Through the Athletic-Industry Clutter