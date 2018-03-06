Brooks Has the Perfect Gym-to-Bar Sneaker Coming Soon

A look at the new Brooks Levitate LE. Brooks

Today’s athletic sneakers have to be versatile. They have to perform well in the gym during the day and look good at the bar at night. And Brooks has a new pair coming soon that satisfies both requirements.

Mid-month, the brand will introduce the Levitate LE, a limited-edition running shoe inspired by its original renowned Levitate silhouette.

Brooks Levitate LE in white. Brooks

“We love the performance and design of the Levitate but wanted to modernize how we delivered it and really up the ante on aesthetics for this limited-edition project,” Brice Newton, senior manager of global footwear merchandising, said in a statement. “With new color and material updates, the Levitate LE is all about high performance and high fashion.”

The energetic and sleek style features the brand’s energy-returning DNA AMP midsole technology, its proprietary Fit Knit upper and an arrow-point outsole for fast heel-to-toe transition.

The Brooks Levitate LE outsole. Brooks

A look from above the Brooks Levitate LE. Brooks

It will debut in a pair of colorways, a predominantly white look and a mostly black execution, in men’s and women’s sizing. The white iteration is paired with a classic gum rubber outsole and matching leather heel tab. The black boasts pink accents for women and orange for men, and is completed with a matching ice rubber outsole and black leather details.

The Brooks Levitate LE arrives via brooksrunning.com and at select retail partners. The shoe will retail for $150.

The women’s black Levitate LE with pink accents from Brooks. Brooks

The black and orange Brooks Levitate LE for men. Brooks

