Need to Know Fashion Tips to Keep You Warm During the ‘Bomb Cyclone’

As millions of people in the Northeast await the “bomb cyclone” and brutal winter elements heading to the region tonight and tomorrow, it’s crucial to stay safe before, during and after the snowstorm. And while style certainly isn’t a priority, there are fashion and dressing tips you should follow to be most prepared for the extreme cold ahead.

To start, aim to stay inside. But for those who do have to make their way outdoors, it’s important to keep dry. Wearing several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing is key, according to Ready.gov.

Regarding layering, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a base layer that holds more body heat such as wool, silk, or polypropylene. It’s best to avoid cotton. Next, insulate yourself in a layer of natural fibers, such as wool or goose down, or a classic fleece. According to the CDC, the outermost layer should be tightly woven, and preferably water and wind resistant, to reduce loss of body heat.

Be sure to change wet clothing as soon as possible.

When it comes to shoes, preferably boots, waterproof is best. For optimal warmth, choose styles with an insulated lining from brands such as Ugg, Sorel, Columbia, Pajar and more. For extra preparation, opt for warm socks made out of Merino wool fabric for ultimate insulation, and add extra warmth with thermal insoles if needed.

Another tip: Wear mittens, which are warmer than gloves, along with a hat, and wrap a scarf around the face to reduce heat loss.

