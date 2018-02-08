Bait Has a Puma Collab Coming That’s a Must-Have for ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Bait's collab with Puma and Marvel for "Black Panther." Bait

For fans of the anticipated blockbuster smash “Black Panther,” there are two pairs of sneakers hitting stores this week inspired by the film, thanks to Bait and Puma.

The West Coast-based boutique retail standout, Puma and Marvel have teamed up to create a collection for the movie, which includes new iterations of the Tsugi Blaze of Glory and the Mostro Mid.

Black Panther” Bait x Marvel x Puma Mostro Mid (L) and Tsugi Blaze of Glory. Bait

Bait’s all-black iteration of the Tsugi Blaze of Glory features a knit upper that is paired with pony hair and suede. The shoe also boasts Puma’s celebrated Ignite midsole material. Bait’s branding is kept subtle on the shoe, executed in tonal black hits near the heel. The retailer also will give buyers a pair of lace options to choose from in the box — black rope and black 3M rope.

And Bait will deliver another black monochromatic look with Puma’s Mostro Mid, a style with an eye-catching elastic strap lacing system and stretch textile used throughout the shoe for performance and comfort.

The Bait x Marvel x Puma “Black Panther” Mostro Mid. Bait

Both the Tsugi Blaze of Glory and the Mostro Mid feature Marvel and “Black Panther” co-branded insoles, which are numbered.

The Bait x Puma x “Black Panther” Tsugi Blaze of Glory, limited to 300 pairs, will retail for $150. And there will only be 100 pairs of the Bait x Puma x “Black Panther” Mostro Mid, which will retail for $160. For a chance to purchase the sneakers, Bait is holding an online raffle via Baitme.com. The retailer will start notifying winners on Feb. 10 and ship the shoes on Feb. 12.

And for fans of the movie and comic book, Bait will include a reprint of the first “Black Panther” issue with the sneakers.

The Marvel x Bait x “Black Panther” co-branded insoles in the retailer’s latest Puma collab. Bait

The “Black Panther” comic reissue that comes with Bait’s collab with Puma. Bait

Want more?

How Bait Hooked Its DreamWorks & Diadora Sneaker Collab

Selena Gomez Keeps Wearing These Puma Sneakers That Are Now On Sale