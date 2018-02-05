Mache Customizes Big Baller Brand Sneakers for LaVar Ball’s Wife’s Birthday

The Mache custom Big Baller Brand ZO2 for Tina Ball. Mache

“I think she’s gonna have a shoe before me,” LaVar Ball said of his wife, Tina, on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series “Ball in the Family.” And thanks to sneaker custom great Dan “Mache” Gamache, his statement became true.

To start episode 11 of the show’s second season, the three hoops star brothers of the Ball family — without Tina — met with Mache in New York City to speak about creating a custom Big Baller Brand shoe for her birthday. And later in the episode, she was presented with the finished product.

The family gifted Tina with a custom ZO2 shoe, executed with the family’s faces and names on the upper set on a neutral color palette. And it didn’t take her long to show her excitement for the gift: The show’s next scene shows Tina wearing the one-of-a-kind look.

During the show, Mache told the Ball family that he was confident he was the first sneaker artist to work with a Big Baller Brand silhouette.

While LaMelo and LiAngelo are playing basketball in Lithuania, Lonzo is a NBA rookie who is part of a hungry, young Los Angeles Lakers squad. Lonzo is currently averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

