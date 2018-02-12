The Best Look Yet at New Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax Styles Coming Spring ’18

Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax in black. Instagram: @koji198139

Virgil Abloh caught the attention of sneakerheads last week at Nike’s Mercurial 360 unveiling when the designer sported a pair of never-before-seen Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax sneakers. While the release details for Abloh’s orange and polka-dotted pair remain unclear, it appears additional colorways are on the horizon and could arrive sooner than expected.

Abloh’s previously previewed Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax styles in black and white-based colorways were spotted at Nike’s Air Max Day media preview event in Shanghai last week. The preview shots were shared on social media by attendees including Atmos director Hirofumi Kojima and provide the best look yet at the kicks, which hadn’t been officially confirmed by Nike until now.

The black style is similar to the original Off-White x Air VaporMax from “The Ten” collection but trades in its white accents for an all-black look, save for the tongue label. It also replaces its black VaporMax sole with a fully clear unit. Meanwhile, the white-based style uses a matching clear VaporMax air unit and features an all-white Flyknit construction with a bright orange tag at the Swoosh, a detail also seen on the black version.

Other styles featured at the preview event included an Air Max 97/VaporMax hybrid, Sean Wotherspoon’s Air Max 1/97 VF and the return of Atmos’ “Animal Pack” collaboration. Each style featured here is expected to be released during the lead-up to and on Air Max Day, which takes place March 26.

Want more?

Neymar Helps Nike Debut New Mercurial Cleats in Unreleased Air Jordan Sneakers

Virgil Abloh’s New Nike Air VaporMax Sneakers Might Be His Boldest Work Yet

Jordan Brand Debuts NBA All-Star Weekend Releases Including Limited-Edition Shoes and Jerseys