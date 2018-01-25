The Best Look Yet at the ‘Black/Cement’ Air Jordan 3 Releasing Next Month

Michael Jordan cuts through defenders during the 1988 NBA All-Star Game. AP

One of Michael Jordan’s most popular Air Jordan sneakers is returning to retail shelves next month in its original form for the first time in nearly two decades.

The “Black/Cement” Air Jordan 3 retro has been reissued a number of times since its 1988 debut — most recently in 2011 — but the shoe hasn’t been available at retail with its original Nike Air branding since 2001. That’s all about to change next month.

The heel of the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement” featuring the model’s original Nike Air branding. Nike

The black and gray leather kicks are expected to release on Feb. 17 for $200. Along with the aforementioned Nike Air branding, this release maintains other signature details of the original including its elephant print overlays, visible Air cushioning unit, and the iconic Jumpman logo, which is particularly notable because this model was the first to bear the branding.

The timing of this release is significant not only because it falls on this year’s All-Star Weekend festivities, but because Jordan himself wore this Air Jordan 3 colorway during the 1988 All-Star Game. With 40 points and 8 rebounds, Jordan earned MVP honors as he led his Eastern Conference team to a 138-133 victory.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement” ($220). Nike

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement.” Nike

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement” medial section. Nike

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement” top view. Nike

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement” hangtag. Nike

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Black/Cement” outsole. Nike

