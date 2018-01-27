These Are the 8 Must-Have Outdoor Shoes for Fall ’18

Timberland World Hiker Waterproof Peter Verry

The looks delivered for fall ’18 from today’s top outdoor brands should satisfy any and all adventurers. On display at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in Denver, the first time the show visited the city, were models including lifestyle hikers, trail runners and more.

Check out the silhouettes Footwear News identified months before release date that will resonate with fans of the great outdoors.

Timberland World Hiker Waterproof

The label updated a classic style for fall ’18 (seen above), executing it with a Senaorflex outsole and making it waterproof. The Timberland World Hiker Waterproof arrives in September and will retail for $160.

Chaco Munchies Collection

Although these looks will arrive before most fall ’18 releases, it was a definite eye-catcher at Outdoor Retailer. The Munchies Collection features four Z/Sandal styles, two for men and two for women, adorned with food. The line drops on April 20.

Chaco Munchies Collection Peter Verry

La Sportiva Unika

This trail runner was handmade in Italy and boasts PU foam cushioning. The model will sell for $190 and hits stores in September.

La Sportiva Unika Peter Verry

Adidas Outdoor Terrex Two Parley

The outdoor division of Adidas is now using Parley for the Oceans recycled plastics, including this look for fall ’18. The trail running sneaker features Parley plastics on the upper and laces, and also features a Continental rubber outsole and sock-like construction. It will come in men’s and women’s sizing, sell for $140 and arrives in August.

Adidas Outdoor Terrex Two Parley Peter Verry

Bearpaw Ruben

The brand is known for its robust offering for women, but it is making a push to win men over in the fall. The Ruben is a standout style, made with a cow suede upper and sheepskin footbed. The Bearpaw Ruben will retail for $80 and hits retail in August.

Bearpaw Ruben Peter Verry

Keen Targhee Lace Mid and High

Keen will deliver updates to its Targhee franchise that will keep feet warm. Really warm. The mid will keep you protected up to -4 degrees Fahrenheit and the high will do the same up to -25 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keen Targhee Lace Mid (L) and High Peter Verry

Altra Lone Peak 4.0 Mesh Low and Mid

These trail runners are aggressive and built for any terrain. The looks boast breathable mesh uppers, and come in low and mid heights. The low is $120 and the mid is $130, and will come to stores in August.

Altra Lone Peak 4.0 Mesh Low and Mid Peter Verry

Pajar Canada Trooper

The label has a classic style arriving in September, the Trooper, that’s perfect for the fashionable outdoor consumer. The boot will retail for $175.