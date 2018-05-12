MLB Told Ben Zobrist Not to Wear Black Cleats — and He Isn’t Happy About It

Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist likes to wear all-black cleats to home games — a statement he intentionally makes to commemorate the uniforms of years past.

But according to the MLB, Zobrist’s footwear choice does not comply with the league’s uniform regulations, which require that at least 51 percent of a shoe’s exterior be the color designated by the player’s team. The chosen color of Zobrist’s Cubs is blue.

“We understand that some players prefer more flexibility in the color of their shoes, but the current rules were collectively bargained with the Players Association, and we must enforce the rules as written in fairness to all players and Clubs,” a letter sent by the MLB to Zobrist reads. “In the absence of an agreement with the Players Association … you will be subject to further discipline, including assessment of a fine, if you continue to wear shoes that do not comply with the Uniform Regulations.”

Ben Zobrist (R) high-fives Kris Bryant while wearing black New Balance cleats at Wrigley Field. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In response, Zobrist shared an image of the letter to his Instagram account, writing an open letter to the MLB explaining the reasoning behind his decision to violate these uniform regulations.

“When I was a kid, I was inspired by highlights of the greats such as Ernie Banks and Stan Musial in the 1950s-60s and was captured by the old uniforms and all black cleats with flaps,” he wrote. “I have heard nothing but compliments from fans that enjoy the ‘old school’ look. Maybe there is some kid out there that will be inspired to look more into the history of the game by the ‘flexibility’ that I prefer in the color of my shoes.”

On the field, Zobrist wears all-black cleats from New Balance that feature a special tongue, as well as “Benny the Jet” custom cleats by PF Flyers x New Balance.

