Adidas Celebrates Baseball’s Opening Day With a Star-Studded Video

Today marks Major League Baseball’s opening day, and there’s plenty of American and National League games taking place for fans to consume. With meaningful on-field action here, Adidas debuted a new 60-second star-studded video to celebrate.

The clip — dubbed “What’s on Your Feet?” — features Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, the newest ambassador for the Three Stripes, as well as reigning World Series Champion Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros and 2016 National League Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs.

Other stars of the diamond included in the film are Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals, Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, Marcus Stroman of the Toronto Blue Jays and Billy Hamilton of the Cincinnati Reds.

According to Adidas, the video aimed to provoke questions, such as “Which athlete do you identify with and who represents your game?” and “What’s your style of play? Are you a playmaker with speed or an all-around 5-tool player?”

It also highlights two game-ready baseball cleats from Adidas, the 2018 Adizero Afterburner and the 2018 Boost Icon. (Specifically featured in the clip are the “Gold Pack” iteration of the cleats.)

Adidas baseball stars separated by the cleats they wear on the field. CREDIT: Adidas

The 2018 Adizero Afterburner, which Adidas said is built for baseball’s fastest players, is lightweight and built to be aerodynamic and wrap around the foot for a sock-like feel. It features a Techfit compression bootie, a seamless Sprintskin upper, and an all-new full-length Litestrike EVA midsole.

And the 2018 Icon, according to Adidas, is made for the 5-tool player, built with comfort in mind. The sneaker-inspired model boasts a full-length Boost midsole, tongue-less construction, a widened lacing system, and a breathable mesh upper with strategically placed TPU overlays.

