Balenciaga Updates the Trendy Triple S Sneaker for Spring ’18 With New Colors and Materials

Balenciaga’s buzzing Triple S sneakers are arriving in brand-new women’s-exclusive looks for the new year.

The popular runner-style sneakers are set to drop in new spring ’18 looks, including one which features a revamped upper with updated paneling.

The first look uses the Triple S model’s traditional mesh and nubuck paneling for an off-white-based upper with accents of soft pink, yellow, red and a distressed black shade. Two-tone shoelaces and bold branding finish off the look, which is highlighted by its signature triple-stacked sole — hence the sneaker’s name. This style is currently listed as coming soon from retailers including Matches Fashion for £595 (around $804).

Balenciaga also has a new style on the way for those who are looking to stand out with their Triple S kicks. Dressed in a white and cream-colored upper, this look updates the shoe’s paneled upper with nylon mesh, velvet calfskin and nubuck. Color accents appear at the bottom in the form of black and blue highlights on the sneaker’s sole. This style is listed as a retail exclusive on Balenciaga’s e-commerce site, and preorders are open now with a ship date of Feb. 15.

The Balenicaga Triple S was one of fall ’17’s biggest stories in sneakers and fashion, serving as the peak of the “dad” shoe trend that is currently dominating the scene.

