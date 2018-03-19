Asics’ New Line Brings Street Style and Performance to Life With Help From Steve Aoki

Asics Hypergel-Kenzen. Courtesy of brand

A new footwear franchise from Asics is here. Combining street-style aesthetic and high-performance technology, the new line of Asics, called Hypergel, offers day-to-night comfortability and appeal.

With the launch, Asics will debut the Hypergel-Kenzen, its first shoe from the franchise, exclusively with Foot Locker Inc. Available tomorrow, the shoes retail for $130 and are available for both men and women. On April 1, the Hypergel-Kenzen will be also be available in Asics retail locations.

To celebrate the release, the athletic brand and Footlocker also teamed up with Asics brand partner Steve Aoki for a special campaign, which will roll out in stores nationwide at Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, SIX:02 and Eastbay. Aoki will also be seen in the shoes in a digital content series titled “Steve in 24,” showcasing the DJ’s nonstop lifestyle throughout a 24-hour period.

The Hypergel family, which used Aoki as its muse, represents versatility and movement, and gives a new look to Asics with its streetwear allure. The new design also incorporates its Gel technology with slip-on and sock-sneaker construction featuring a cushion effect that reduces impact and preserves energy. According the company, the Hypergel styles will provide about 30 percent more bounce than standard EVA shoes.

“Hypergel is a new look for Asics, and we are proud to introduce a model that balances a unique aesthetic design with the performance technology for our consumers that are constantly on the move,” Asics Americas president and CEO Gene McCarthy said in a statement.

Over the course of 2018, Asics will launch two additional Hypergel iterations.

This year, FN sat down with Aoki to discuss why teaming up with Asics made so much sense. He said, “We come from the same place. It means a lot for me as a Japanese-American to work with a Japanese brand. That really sunk into my roots.”

For more from Aoki, check out the exclusive photos from FN's cover shoot in the gallery below.

