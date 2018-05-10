Check Out the New FN!

A$AP Rocky Shows Off His First Under Armor Sneaker Alongside Jared Leto

By Zack Schlemmer
Zack Schlemmer

Zack Schlemmer

More Stories By Zack

View All
Asap RockyGucci Wooster store opening, New York, USA - 05 May 2018WEARING GUCCI SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9428081o
A$AP Rocky
CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

The world is finally getting its first look at A$AP Rocky’s Under Armour signature shoe.

After signing on with the athletic brand last year, fans have been waiting for months for any sign of the fruits of the rap superstar’s partnership. The anticipation of the A$AP Rocky x Under Armour collaboration is especially high considering this is the sportswear brand’s first time partnering with a boldface name celebrity influencer from the hip-hop world on a large scale.

Now we’re getting a preview of Rocky’s signature kicks after he shared an image of himself with Jared Leto in New York wearing a pair.

THIS DAY WAZ LIT WIT @jaredleto X @jimmyfallon TAKE ME BACK

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on

Seen in a black and white colorway, the sneaker drew comparisons to the Osiris D3, an early 2000s-era skate shoe with an extra-chunky design. Rocky’s Under Armour shoe features a similar “cage” lacing system as the D3, and appears to have a similar shape.

With Rocky now showing off the sneaker in public, you can assume that it will be officially unveiled soon.

Want more?

A$AP Rocky and Under Armour Team Up In A Multi-Faceted Partnership

A$AP Rocky Spotted in One of the Most Anticipated Sneaker Collabs

A$AP Rocky Featured In Dior Homme Fall 2016 Ad Campaign

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad