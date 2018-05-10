A$AP Rocky Shows Off His First Under Armor Sneaker Alongside Jared Leto

The world is finally getting its first look at A$AP Rocky’s Under Armour signature shoe.

After signing on with the athletic brand last year, fans have been waiting for months for any sign of the fruits of the rap superstar’s partnership. The anticipation of the A$AP Rocky x Under Armour collaboration is especially high considering this is the sportswear brand’s first time partnering with a boldface name celebrity influencer from the hip-hop world on a large scale.

Now we’re getting a preview of Rocky’s signature kicks after he shared an image of himself with Jared Leto in New York wearing a pair.

Seen in a black and white colorway, the sneaker drew comparisons to the Osiris D3, an early 2000s-era skate shoe with an extra-chunky design. Rocky’s Under Armour shoe features a similar “cage” lacing system as the D3, and appears to have a similar shape.

With Rocky now showing off the sneaker in public, you can assume that it will be officially unveiled soon.

