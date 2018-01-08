The Kardashians’ Favorite Sneaker Brand Has a New LA Headquarters and Store

APL co-founders Adam Goldston (L) and Ryan Goldston. APL

Athletic Propulsion Labs, better known as APL, has a new headquarters.

The beloved brand of the Kardashians announced today that as of March 2018, it will have a new home at the Row DTLA, which is located near the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles.

According to APL, the space that spans more than 15,000 square feet will feature a store dubbed the APL Retail Lab — the brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail space. The store is scheduled to make its debut in late spring.

Adam and Ryan Goldston, the twin brother co-founders of APL, said they chose the location because of the “versatility and creativity of the mixed-use complex.”

“Downtown Los Angeles is very important to the fabric of APL; therefore, when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the Row DTLA, which is the most exciting development in downtown; we knew we had to be a part of it,” the brothers said in a statement. “One of the key reasons we gravitated to this location was, our new space at the Row DTLA allows us to build an incredible headquarters and our first retail store in a historic L.A. location while simultaneously expanding our creative environment in unique ways that will foster new growth opportunities.”

APL’s exclusive Ascend Black Ombre style. Ben Pigao

