Anwar Carrots Creates a Sophisticated Street Look Using a K-Swiss Classic Sneaker

K-Swiss x Carrots Made in Japan Classic 66 K-Swiss

Famed streetwear designer Anwar Carrots, who has delivered sought-after collabs with some of today’s top sneaker brands, is back with another must-have look, this time on a K-Swiss silhouette.

Arriving tomorrow is the limited-edition Carrots Made in Japan Classic 66. To recognize his entrepreneurial spirit, K-Swiss said it asked Carrots — founder of the Los Angeles-based Carrots by Anwar Carrots apparel and accessory line — to reimagine the classy model. The result, K-Swiss stated, is a bold and minimalist aesthetic that “balances street with sophistication.”

Another look at the K-Swiss x Carrots Made in Japan Classic 66. K-Swiss

The Carrots iteration of the shoe is executed with a textured premium-leather upper featuring the brand’s signature three-piece toe construction, as well as smooth leather stitched on for its 5 Stripes branding. Carrots-specific details include gold-tone D-rings and hardware, and a bright orange leather collar liner.

A look from above of the K-Swiss x Carrots Made in Japan Classic 66. K-Swiss

The Carrots Made in Japan Classic 66 will drop tomorrow on kswiss.com and at select U.S. and Japan-based boutiques, and will retail for $180.

In addition to the sneakers, Carrots and K-Swiss will deliver a collaborative apparel collection, which also arrives in stores tomorrow.

A model in the K-Swiss x Carrots apparel and footwear line. K-Swiss

