This 32-Year-Old Makes His NBA Debut in Stephen Curry’s Shoes

You’re never too old to fulfill your dreams. Andre Ingram realized this Tuesday night when he made his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is 32 years old.

Now, 32 isn’t old by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s an anomaly for a player to experience his first pro basketball action at this age. (For comparison, LeBron James is 33 and is in his 15th season in the NBA.) And Ingram’s story is even more compelling because he’s spent the past 10 years in the G League, the NBA’s official minor league basketball organization, without ever being called up to play pro hoops.

Ingram, a 6-foot-3 guard, had a solid game coming off the bench against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He scored 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including hitting four of five shots from 3-point range.

And it’s fitting that he did so well from long range, including hitting a 3 for the first-made shot of his NBA career. The baller took the court in the signature shoe of the league’s best 3-point shooter, Stephen Curry.

Andre Ingram salutes the Los Angeles crowd in the Under Armour Curry 3. CREDIT: AP Images

Ingram laced up a black and white midcut pair of the Under Armour Curry 3, the shoe worn by the Golden State Warriors star last season.

Although the Lakers lost 105-99, Ingram will have one more shot at helping the team get a win. The Lakers will face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at the Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Another look at Andre Ingram in the Under Armour Curry 3. CREDIT: AP Images

